Mineola High School students serve up a pasta feast for a great cause

Local seniors were invited to join the fun and enjoy a delicious dinner and fun raffles for a great cause at the “mINNeola Macaroni” fundraiser on April 10.

The Mineola community came together on April 10 for the annual “mINNeola Macaroni” fundraiser, an evening of food and friends that benefits Long Islanders in need.

This year’s event raised $2,335 for the Mary Brennan Inn, a not-for-profit, volunteer-based organization that provides essential services to assist those challenged by hunger, homelessness and poverty on Long Island.

“mINNeola Macaroni” is an annual fundraising event organized by Mineola High School’s Student Service Center, which provides students the opportunity to volunteer and provide community support during and after school.

A district representative said Mineola High School learners served a variety of pasta dishes, salads, beverages, and desserts, all provided by Uncle Bacala’s Restaurant in Garden City Park.

Guests included Mineola administration, faculty and students, and senior citizens from the community.