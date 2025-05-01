Town of Oyster Bay named ‘Tree City USA’

Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the town board announced that the town has been designated a ‘Tree City USA’ by the Arbor Day Foundation. This marks the 30th year the town has been recognized for its commitment to effective urban forest management. In celebration, Saladino joined members of the Town Parks and Environmental Departments to plant trees at Theodore Roosevelt Park in Oyster Bay.

“Being recognized as a ‘Tree City’ underscores our town board’s commitment to our environment and acknowledges our ongoing efforts to protect Mother Earth,” Saladino said. “Throughout the year, we host programs and events, many of which include tree plantings, that help bring environmental awareness to residents of all ages, while safeguarding our natural resources.”

The Town achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting all the program’s requirements, including a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget and an annual Arbor Day observance. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

The Arbor Day Foundation is a million-member nonprofit conservation and education organization with the mission to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees.