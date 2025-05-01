Port Washington bicycle rodeo and story time event teaches children about bike safety

North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte, the Port Washington Police Department, the Port Washington Public Library, and Bicycle Playground hosted a Bicycle Rodeo, Helmet Safety, and Story Time event in the roller rink at Manorhaven Beach Park on April 24.
Children who participated in the program attended a series of courses focused on learning bicycle safety and agility skills. They also had their tires, seats, handlebar height, chains, and helmets checked. Afterwards, the children enjoyed bicycle-related stories read to them by Rachel Fox of the Port Washington Public Library.
Information provided by Town of North Hempstead Council Member Mariann Dalimonte.