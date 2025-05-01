Port Washington water commissioner honored by state water association

Port Washington Water District Commissioner Paul Prignano (C.) was awarded with the Operator Meritorious Service Award by the New York State Section American Water Works Association Chairman Andrew Weiss (L.) and International Council Chair Loren Labovitch (R.).

Port Washington Water District Superintendent Paul Prignano recently received an award from a state water association in recognition of his dedication to service throughout his 35-year career in water management.

Prignano was awarded the Operator Meritorious Service Award at the New York State Section American Water Works Association’s spring conference in Saratoga Springs in late April.

According to the Port Washington Water District, the service award is presented to individuals within the water industry who have made outstanding contributions to water treatment plant maintenance, technological advancements, and distribution infrastructure.

“I am honored to have been recognized by the AWWA with this award,” Prignano said. “I have spent my entire professional life in the water industry, and it has become one of my greatest passions. Knowing that I play a part in ensuring that Port Washington residents receive high-quality service is reward enough. Still, I thank my peers in the AWWA for choosing me for such a prestigious honor nonetheless.”

Along with Prignano winning his award, Port Washington Water District Commissioner Mindy Germain spoke at the conference about what it takes to build a culture of water conservation awareness within a community.

Before joining the Port Washington Water District in January 2023, Prignano worked for the Westbury Water District for nearly 33 years, advancing through the ranks from an entry-level position to assistant superintendent. Prignano started in the water industry straight out of high school, coming into the Westbury Water District as a water servicer in 1990.

In 2008, he became a water plant operator, a position he held for two years before being promoted to Supervisor of Water Plant Operations. His last ascension during his tenure at the Westbury Water District occurred in 2019, when he was appointed Assistant Superintendent.

Since joining the Port Washington Water District two years ago, Prignao has overseen daily operations, including ensuring that all water quality meets all state and federal standards, maintaining the District’s complex water distribution infrastructure, organizing District personnel, directing construction projects and planning for future emerging contaminant treatment.

At the conference, the Port Washington Water District said Prignano educated water professionals about water conservation and how port has addressed the issue over the years through the “Do It For Port!” initiative.

The program reduces peak water demand in the summer by combining irrigation guidelines, contractor training, educational events, and water conservation technology. “Do It For Port” also educates residents about how to conserve water effectively through presentations, webinars, informational booths at local events, and the annual Sustainable Garden Tour, which showcases local native gardens.

According to the Port Washington Water District, the “Do It For Port” program has helped lower the amount of water pumped by the district since its launch around three years ago.

“Water conservation is no longer simply a nice thing to do: it’s an absolute necessity,” said Germain.

In reflecting on his career in the water industry, Prignano said he is proud to have taken on more hands-on roles where he can have a direct say in helping water districts, such as Port Washington, accomplish their programs and plans. Prignano said his recent work in port has been some of the most fulfilling in his life.

“That’s the reward, when I came here [to Port Washington] a little over two years ago,” Prignano said.