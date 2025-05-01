Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School displays 2,200 pieces of students’ artwork

Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School displayed over 2,200 pieces of student artwork throughout the building’s newly completed extension. On Thursday, April 24, school hallways were turned into a gallery during this year’s annual Art Show, which was the largest in the school’s history.

From colorful paintings to detailed mixed media projects, the exhibits reflected the creativity and hard work of our students across all grades. This year also marked the debut of artwork from our full-day pre-K program. The district was pleased to feature the imaginative creations of the youngest students, whose contributions added a new dimension to the event.

The district thanks to the parents who volunteered their time to help hang the displays, and to the K-2 art teacher, Meredith Brustman, for her dedication and leadership in bringing the show to life.

Information submitted by the Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District