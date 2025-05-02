Assistant principal appointed at Sewanhaka High School’s Prestige Academy

Erin McKeon has been appointed as assistant principal of the Prestige Academy at Sewanhaka High School.

Seanhaka’s alternative education program has a new member of its leadership team.

The Sewanhaka Central High School District announced that Erin McKeon, who has served as the interim assistant principal of the Prestige Academy at Sewanhaka High School since October, was appointed as assistant principal on April 24.

McKeon has more than 14 years of experience in education, beginning her career as a special education teacher’s assistant at Floral Park Memorial High School in 2011.

She has a history of work in the district as a special education teacher, site supervisor for the extended school year program, chairperson of special education and chairperson of the district’s Committee on Special Education.

As the Prestige Academy’s interim assistant principal, McKeon led and supervised the program’s daily operations while also overseeing the Academic Learning Center.

Additionally, McKeon has started applying restorative practices to cultivate a positive and supportive learning atmosphere. Her strong instructional skills and experience working with non-traditional students enable her to be extremely successful.

McKeon earned a bachelor’s in economics from the University at Albany, a master’s in education in inclusive secondary special education/social studies from Hofstra University, and an advanced education leadership and administration certificate from the College of Saint Rose CITE Cohort.