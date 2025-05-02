Kiddie Academy of Floral Park organizes clothing drive to support Jericho Cares

Emily Zaghi, Owner of Kiddie Academy of Floral Park, Rachel Elias, Director of Kiddie Academy of Floral Park, and Jodi Orbuch, Board Member of Jericho Cares.

Floral Park and Jericho volunteers came together with clothes to support those in need.

Kiddie Academy of Floral Park partnered with Jericho Cares, a local grassroots volunteer-based organization, to host a spring cleaning clothing drive during April. Families from the Kiddie Academy community donated gently used and new children’s clothing to benefit individuals and families in need.

“At Kiddie Academy, we believe in fostering a strong sense of community and compassion,” said Emily Zaghi, owner of Kiddie Academy of Floral Park.

“We are incredibly proud of our families for coming together to support such an impactful organization and to teach our children the importance of helping others,” added Rachel Elias, director of Kiddie Academy of Floral Park.

Jericho Cares representatives said they are committed to assisting families facing hardships by providing essential support such as clothing, food, basic supplies, and celebrating special occasions like birthdays and holidays.

The spring cleaning clothing drive collected a generous amount of children’s clothing, which will go directly to local families in need through Jericho Cares’ initiatives. Zaghi said this effort is part of Kiddie Academy of Floral Park’s ongoing commitment to community service and building character through kindness.