Locust Valley recognizes the top 15 students of the Class of 2025

Superintendent Kristen Turnow (Top, far R.) with the top 15 students in the Class of 2025.

Locust Valley High School honored the top 15 students in the Class of 2025 for their dedication to academic pursuits on Monday, April 28.

Each student invited teachers and staff members from throughout the district, who they said helped them become successful, and gifted them flowers at the ceremony.

“Tonight, I want you to take these moments in and give yourself credit for the work you have done,” said Superintendent of Schools Kristen Turnow. “What each of you has done in balancing your academics with extracurriculars, sports, work in the community and more is an incredible accomplishment.”

Congratulations were extended to Inshaal Abid (valedictorian), Addison Edwins, Jack French, John Gambino, Maeve Germans, Isabella Iodice, Elzbieta Kungys, James Martyn, Abigail Maselli (salutatorian), Grace O’Mahony, Sienna Singe, Gianna Werle, Andrew Wieman, Olivia Wilde and Sam Zarou on their accomplishment.

Information submitted by the Locust Valley School District