Mineola learners proudly show off their artwork on display at the district art show on April 10.

Student talent of all ages had their art on display in a district show.

Over 200 works of student art were presented at the Mineola Public Schools District Art Show, which was held on April 10 at Mineola High School.

Parents, friends and faculty browsed the exhibit, which featured artwork created by Mineola K-12 learners from each of the five district schools. The styles represented included paint, drawing, sculpture and mixed media.