Port Washington high schoolers recognized at music festival

Student composers Elias Carrera (L.), Noah Kobayashi (C.) and Leah Dong (R.) had their work presented at a regional music festival.

Three student composers and two performers at Paul D. Schreiber High School recently participated in the 2025 National Association for Music Education All-Eastern Music Festival.

Student composers Elias Carrera, Leah Dong, and Noah Kobayashi’s original compositions were selected to be featured at the music festival, which recognizes top young composers from Maryland to Maine. Dong’s composition was also named best in her category.

Student musicians Ethan Borda and Maximo Lopez also performed in the All-Eastern ensembles, with Borda playing the piano in the All-Eastern Jazz Ensemble and Lopez playing tenor saxophone for the All-Eastern Modern Band.

“We are so proud to have had five students from Port Washington represent us in this highly selective festival. Having performers and composers chosen speaks to the depth and breadth of our program. Congratulations to these wonderful musicians and their teachers!” said Kevin Scully, director of creative arts at Port Washington School District.

Information provided by the Port Washington School District.