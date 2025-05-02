Sewanhaka’s art department exhibits “ENGAGED!” at Elmont Memorial Library

Sewanhaka Central High School District’s student-artists displayed their work at the “ENGAGED!” exhibit, held at Elmont Memorial Library from April 2-29.

Sewanhaka Central High School District’s student-artists displayed their work at the “ENGAGED!” exhibit, held at Elmont Memorial Library from April 2 to April 29.

Some 24 students – each carefully selected by their respective art teachers – were chosen to display their artwork in the districtwide exhibit.

From their first lessons in the Elements of Art in seventh grade to the complex compositions of AP Studio Art, Sewanhaka’s students engage with techniques, ideas, and the world around them. The theme of the exhibit celebrated being engaged, deeply involved, committed, and passionately connected.

The student-artists on display in “ENGAGED!” included: Giselle Farquharson, Derrick Henry, Shuaib Satar and Ashley Singh from Elmont Memorial High School; Ryder DeLeon, Madelyn DeRose, Olivia Elliott and Ashley Yang from Floral Park Memorial High School; Penelope DeStefano, Madison Kelly, Mia Montana, Elena Moryl and Kaitlyn Zitarosa from H. Frank Carey High School; Melanie Cepeda, Annhad Kaur, Isabella Kerwin, Nicholas Melo, Michelina Ragusa from New Hyde Park Memorial High School; and Jace Bozeman, Jennifer Hernandez Martinez, Kate Rojas Quispe, Saleen Ramsaran, Vanisha Sookwah and Jade Trask from Sewanhaka High School.