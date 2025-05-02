Small Business Stars: Lifestyles Sports

​Lifestyles Sports, a Long Island-based athletic apparel and gear retailer, has been honored as a PSEG Long Island Small Business Star, recognizing its commitment to innovation, community engagement, and sustainable business practices.

As part of this initiative by PSEG Long Island and Schneps Media, Lifestyles Sports stands out for its dedication to excellence and its impact on the local economy. In this Q&A with Andrew Kruter, manager of Lifestyles Sports, we delve into the company’s journey, its achievements, and what this Small Business Star recognition means for its future.​

What do you love about being in this business/being an owner?

At Lifestyle Sports, we love being part of a business that helps people express who they are — whether they’re athletes, tradespeople, or healthcare professionals. There’s something rewarding about helping a kid gear up for their first season or fitting a nurse with the right shoes for long hospital shifts. Our community is at the heart of everything we do, and we love the personal relationships we’ve built through our store.



How do you feel your business impacts the local community?

We’re deeply invested in our community as active members of the Wantagh Chamber of Commerce, we support countless local youth sports leagues with custom team jerseys and gear. We also serve our area’s hardworking tradespeople with durable workwear and boots, and we’re proud to outfit our healthcare heroes with medical scrubs, shoes, and accessories. Beyond that, we’ve made a strong commitment to sustainability by offering eco-friendly products from brands such as Igloo, Jetty, Kane, Osprey, Sanuk, and Patagonia. Whether it’s outfitting a Little League team or helping someone shop more consciously, we’re here to support the people who make our community strong.



How did PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program support you?

Thanks to PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program, we’ve received over $6,000 in rebates for upgrading to energy-efficient LED lighting. As a business open 7 days a week, our energy usage is significant — but by making energy-conscious changes, we’ve been able to reduce our footprint and save money at the same time. It’s a win-win that helps us operate more sustainably while continuing to serve our customers every day.



What role do you think small businesses play in promoting energy efficiency within the broader community?

Small businesses are uniquely positioned to lead by example. At Lifestyle Sports, we’ve embraced energy efficiency in how we operate and what we sell. Our LED lighting helps us cut down on consumption, and our eco-conscious product lines give customers sustainable choices without sacrificing quality. When local businesses make smart, energy-friendly decisions, it inspires others in the community to do the same — and that’s how real progress happens.



How do you feel about being a Small Business Star?

We’re honored to be recognized as a Small Business Star. It’s a meaningful acknowledgment of the work our team puts in every day to support our community — from outfitting youth sports teams to offering quality gear for healthcare professionals and tradespeople. This recognition from PSEG Long Island and the Long Island Press energizes us to keep showing up for our community and continuing to make a difference.

To learn more about Lifestyle Sports, visit their shop at 1901 Wantagh Ave., Wantagh, lifestylessports.com, their Instagram @lifestylessports or their Facebook @LifestylesSportsNY.

