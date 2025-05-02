Small Business Stars: Jerusalem Memorial Chapels

​Jerusalem Memorial Chapels, a Jewish funeral home in Levittown, has been recognized as a PSEG Long Island Small Business Star for its commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability. By implementing geothermal heating and cooling systems and solar power, the funeral home has significantly reduced its environmental impact and operational costs. In this Q&A, co-founder Adam Novak discusses the motivations behind these green initiatives and their impact on the business and community.​



What do you love about being in this business/being an owner?

What I love most is being able to serve families during some of the hardest moments of their lives. It’s an incredible responsibility and honor to guide them through grief with compassion and care. It’s fulfilling to know that the work we do truly makes a difference.



How do you feel your business impacts the local community?

Our funeral home plays a vital role in the community by being a source of comfort and guidance when families are grieving. We’re not just providing a service — we’re helping people navigate some of the hardest days of their lives with compassion and dignity.



How did PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program support you?

PSEG Long Island’s Business First Program gave us the support we needed to improve our facility’s energy efficiency. We were able to install numerous energy efficient measures in our new building. The upgrades helped reduce our operating costs, which in turn allows us to reinvest more into the services and care we provide to families.

What role do you think small businesses play in promoting energy efficiency within the broader community?

Small businesses interact with hundreds of people every week. Whether it’s through the products we use, the conversations we have, or the decisions we make, we have the opportunity to influence how our community thinks about energy use.



How do you feel about being a Small Business Star?

Receiving this recognition is both humbling and motivating. It’s not just about our business, it’s about the community we’re proud to serve. Being a Small Business Star affirms that we’re making a positive impact, not only through our services, but through the way we operate and give back.

Visit Jerusalem Memorial Chapels at their storefront at 3026 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, jmchapels.com, their LinkedIn or their Facebook.

