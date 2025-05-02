The Wheatley School students earn honors in prestigious writing competition

The Wheatley School is producing winning writers.

Two students from The Wheatley School—sophomore Suhani Khanna and eighth grader May Michaeli—were recognized for their outstanding writing in the prestigious annual 2025 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition.

Khanna received an Honorable Mention for her short story “The Crow.” A reflective writer, she is known for her dedication to refining her craft, incorporating details that leave a remarkable impact on the reader and exploring complex ideas with clarity and depth.

Michaeli was awarded the “Silver Key” for her essay and memoir “The Quest for Identity.” She is a student who goes above and beyond expectations, sets ambitious goals and pushes herself to grow as a learner. In her piece, she explored the

meaning behind her name, cultural significance, and how she has embraced it as part of her identity.

The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards is the longest-running and most prestigious program for creative teens, inviting them to express themselves in over 28 categories or writing and arts. The students are judged based on originality, technical skill, and personal vision.