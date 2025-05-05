Hofstra unveils rebranded logo ahead of centennial

Hofstra University’s mascots, Kate and Willie Pride, pose with the school’s new logo ahead of it’s centennial celebration.

Hofstra University unveiled a bold new look Monday, launching a redesigned “H” logo as part of a campus-wide celebration and its strategic plan leading up to the school’s centennial in 2035.

“The president [Susan Poser] really wanted a fresh new look and feel, and over time we developed the new strategic plan, Hofstra 100, to get Hofstra to its centennial year,” said Terry Coniglio, vice president for marketing and communications at Hofstra. “This rebrand is rooted in that plan and the drive and momentum that is taking Hofstra into the future.”

Hofstra 100, a 10-year strategic guide toward the future, “bridges Hofstra’s first century of excellence to the student-centric, technology-forward needs of the next era.”

Deemed “A Symbol of Change,” the rebrand aims to strengthen community and reflect the university’s approach to education in an evolving world.

The new logo features a heraldic shield to represent the university’s legacy and standards; a monogram to embody its name and historic logos; a tulip to honor its Dutch heritage; an open book for curiosity and lifelong learning; a torch to symbolize the passing of wisdom; and wings representing aspiration, achievement and progress.

Hofstra President Susan Poser said she wanted the logo to “stick with tradition and yet show something more future oriented.”

The design was the result of a yearlong effort by Coniglio and her team in Hofstra’s Marketing and Communications Department and was created by MBLM, a brand intimacy agency that specializes in building emotional connections between companies and their branding.

The event, held at the Sondra and David S. Mack Student Center, included free customized T-shirts featuring the new logo, giveaways, photo opportunities and a sticker wall where students could “leave their mark.”

Rachel Green, a sophomore forensic science major, said she is a fan of the new design.

“I love that it honors our Dutch heritage with it being shaped like a tulip, because Hofstra tulips are a very big deal around here,” Green said. “I think it is creative and modern, and I’m very excited for it.”

Hofstra plans to update signage across campus over the summer. The university’s website will reflect the new branding in August before students return for the fall semester.