May 2025 horoscope: Your questions, answered

What does fortune have in store for you this month? Here’s what the stars have to say about your May 2025 horoscope.

Aries

You have a lot of mental energy, which is why you’re pumped with enthusiasm. Reconnect with neighbors, siblings and relatives. You will also make headway in writing, learning or taking courses.

Taurus

You feel quite confident about financial matters, which is why you’re ready to tell it like it is. It’s obvious you’re ready to work hard; however, be careful about spending too much and too fast. Take it easy. Pace yourself.

Gemini

You’ll make a great impression on others, especially bosses and VIPs. Meanwhile, you’re eager to travel and do things to expand your world.

Cancer

Discussions with people in authority will go well, especially because you have done your homework. Continue to do further research, especially regarding financial assistance or arrangements about shared property and shared responsibilities.

Leo

Your interactions with teams, clubs and groups, especially competitive sports, will be stimulating for you. You will also enjoy talking to people from other cultures and different countries. A friend or partner will help you achieve what you want.

Virgo

You’re prepared to work hard now, you have to be careful because you are not holding all the cards. Ideally, look for a win-win solution that makes everyone happy. You can do this.

Libra

Satisfy your desire for stimulation and change by doing something different this month. Then after you’re finished, you can take a well-deserved opportunity to party and enjoy yourself.

Scorpio

You’ll have no trouble standing up for your own best interests, especially if you have to defend your fair share of something — perhaps an inheritance. You are also interested in the welfare of children.

Sagittarius

Discussions with partners and close friends will be lively and intense because both parties have something to say and they intend to say it. Don’t hesitate to call the shots.

Capricorn

Enjoy meetings and interactions with others as well as short trips. Look for ways to boost your income. Family discussions might help you to do this.

Aquarius

Make time to play and enjoy yourself. Sports events, fun activities with children and the arts and entertainment world will delight. You’re ready to display your talent and your ability to win.

Pisces

It’s a mixed bag this month. In one way, you’re out there enjoying your popularity. On the other hand, you should relax at home and keep a low profile. These conflicting energies means you can call the shots and do what you will.

