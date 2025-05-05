Webinar: Future-proofing students to confidence, careers & success

While schools focus on academics and test scores, many parents are realizing that real-world preparation is missing. In an upcoming webinar, Eagle Point Coaching can help fix that.

Are today’s teens and young adults ready for the future? While schools focus on academics and test scores, many parents are realizing that something crucial is missing: real-world preparation. That’s where executive coaching steps in.

Join Meaghan Janedis, executive coach and chief executive officer of Eagle Point Coaching, for a live webinar titled Future Proof: Coaching Students to Confidence, Careers & Success at 7 p.m. May 6. During the session, Janedis will share powerful strategies for helping teens develop confidence, motivation and clarity in both their academic and personal journeys.

Janedis draws from years of experience working on Wall Street, building businesses and coaching professionals, teens and young adults to build success in every area of their lives. She will break down what’s often overlooked in a traditional classroom setting and college coaching. She will also provide additional information to parents so that they can aid their teens on their journey to success.

The webinar will also explore how executive coaching can enhance schooling. Attendees will leave with a deeper understanding of what is critical to their child’s success in business and in life and how to help their teen in build a career aligned with their values and a life grounded in both purpose and confidence.

Closed captioning will be available. Those who wish to access it may select it by selecting “live transcript” once joining the webinar. Register us02web.zoom.us