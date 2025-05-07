CubeSmart opens in Farmingdale

A new 953-unit storage facility has officially opened in Farmingdale.

CubeSmart opened its newest location on 505 Bi-County Blvd in Farmingdale on Tuesday, May 6. The new location has small units (5X5, 5X10 and 5X15), medium units (10X10 and 10X15), large units (10X20, 10X25 and 10X30) and parking units. Prices are not yet available online.

CubeSmart also has Nassau County locations in Plainview, Bethpage, East Meadow, Baldwin, West Hempstead, Lynbrook and Valley Stream.

The project was completed by Sterling Enterprise, which said construction began in early 2024.

Sterling Equities said the facility was designed to meet a variety of storage needs for residents. The building is climate-controlled and encompasses nearly 115,000 square feet.

“We are thrilled to bring a new best-in-class storage facility to Long Island,” Todd Katz, a partner at Sterling Equities, said. “This modern property is the latest showcase of Sterling’s investment in local economic development and job creation, as well as the company’s commitment to the growing self-storage property sector.”

CubeSmart is a real estate company that provides self-administered and self-managed units for people to use.

The company said its self-storage facilities are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible storage space for residential and commercial customers. There are over 1,500 CubeSmart locations, making it the third-largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the country.