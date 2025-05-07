Floral Park adopts animal feeding ban amid resident pushback

The Floral Park Board of Trustees adopted Local Law No. 2 of the year 2025, restricting residents from feeding all wildlife.

The Village of Floral Park Board of Trustees has expanded restrictions on the outdoor feeding of animals and wildlife.

The board announced passage of the legislation to change the law during a heated May 6 public hearing, following months of hearing resident concerns over transparency, enforcement, and the humane treatment of animals in the community.

The new legislation updates a law passed in 2024 to regulate outdoor feeding, especially in response to feral cat colonies and pigeon overpopulation.

According to the village, the law clarifies and strengthens that ordinance to address ongoing complaints and establish consistent protocols for feeding wildlife and stray animals.

The law, passed following a contentious public hearing on May 6, amends several existing sections of the village code to prohibit feeding practices that may attract or sustain populations of feral cats, pigeons, squirrels, and other wildlife.

Village officials say the goal is to protect property, public health, and neighborhood peace, but many residents voiced concern over the law’s practicality and enforcement.

“This law is supposed to preserve the welfare of the village,” read a statement of legislative intent during the hearing. “But it also gives the village authority to respond when outdoor feeding creates nuisances or sanitation issues.”

Several attendees at the meeting took issue with how the law was introduced. Many claimed the draft was not made available ahead of time, nor was it posted clearly online.

Floral Park resident Jeff Carkins said the board had failed to engage the community in shaping the law and called the process “disgraceful”. He criticized the board for allegedly bypassing meaningful public engagement.

“You’re asking people who care for outdoor cats to stand there and watch them eat and then remove the bowls. That’s completely impractical,” he added, echoing long-standing opposition to the original legislation on which the amendment builds.

Despite the criticism, some attendees supported the law.

A resident from Cedar Place supported the measure, saying it was necessary for the village to intervene in problematic animal feeding situations.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart also read off a number of residents in favor of the law through a comment section on the village’s website.

The law is slated to take effect upon filing with the New York Secretary of State.

Still, opposition remains fierce, especially among animal advocates who argue the regulation will harm community caregivers and do little to address the root causes of wildlife overpopulation.

“This law doesn’t stop hoarding. It doesn’t reduce stray populations. All it does is punish people trying to help,” said one speaker.

Despite pleas for revisions and further public input, the board closed the public hearing and appeared poised to pass the measure as written. Residents opposed to the law promptly left the meeting before all members could motion in favor.

The timing of the law’s passage coincides with a noticeable surge in rabbit sightings across Floral Park and neighboring New Hyde Park—an annual trend that local animal advocates link directly to the post-Easter abandonment of domestic rabbits.

In 2023, Long Island experienced a significant number of rabbit abandonments in the months following Easter. While comprehensive statistics are scarce, in an interview with one publication, the Long Island Rabbit Rescue Group reported receiving 30 to 60 reports of abandoned rabbits per month from across the region.

Floral Park Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald said that while he hasn’t noticed an increase in bunny sightings, the ban does apply to all wildlife.

While Floral Park’s new law does not specifically address rabbits, the rise in sightings and growing concerns about unmanaged outdoor animals have fueled debate about the best path forward.

For some, this law is a step toward better regulation. For others, it’s a missed opportunity to engage the public in more humane and comprehensive animal welfare solutions.

In a moment of heartfelt recognition before the hearing’s more contentious topics, the village board took time to honor Evelyn Schultz, who retired after more than 42 years of dedicated service to Floral Park.

Schultz served as the receptionist in the administration department, where she became a familiar and welcoming presence to generations of residents.

“On behalf of the current board, past board, past mayors, and most importantly, all the residents that you so happily served with a smile every day, thank you for everything you’ve done over the last 45 years, and we wish you all the best,” said Fitzgerald.

Board members and attendees alike applauded Schultz’s contributions, marking a touching pause in an otherwise charged evening of debate and decision-making.