North Shore Kiwanis Club donates $500 to Boys & Girls Club

Kiwanis Club President Chris Salmon and Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Club Franca Trunzo (Second and third from R.) with Kiwanis Club members at the check presentation.

The North Shore Kiwanis Club donated $500 to the Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club and set up “Kamp Kiwanis” for club members.

Kiwanis Club members visited the Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club to present them with the check and to learn about its programming, including homework helpers, nutrition, sports, art, dance and music.

To foster a connection with the organization, the Kiwanis Club will send two Boys & Girls Club members to Kamp Kiwanis, where they will learn leadership skills in a fun environment. The camp is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.

For more information about the work of the North Shore Kiwanis Club, visit northshorekiwanisli.com.