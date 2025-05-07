Quantcast
Community Events
Sea Cliff

North Shore Kiwanis Club donates $500 to Boys & Girls Club

B&G 2 yes
Kiwanis Club President Chris Salmon and Executive Director for the Boys & Girls Club Franca Trunzo (Second and third from R.) with Kiwanis Club members at the check presentation.
Photo provided by the North Shore Kiwanis Club

The North Shore Kiwanis Club donated $500 to the Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club and set up “Kamp Kiwanis” for club members.

Kiwanis Club members visited the Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club to present them with the check and to learn about its programming, including homework helpers, nutrition, sports, art, dance and music.

To foster a connection with the organization, the Kiwanis Club will send two Boys & Girls Club members to Kamp Kiwanis, where they will learn leadership skills in a fun environment. The camp is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.

For more information about the work of the North Shore Kiwanis Club, visit northshorekiwanisli.com.

