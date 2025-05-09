Farmingdale celebrates the community

School district hosts “Taste of Farmingdale Under the Stars” at Howitt Middle School

The Farmingdale School District held its inaugural “Taste of Farmingdale Under the Stars” on Thursday, May 1 in the native garden at Howitt Middle School.

Twinkling lights and clear skies set the scene as more than a dozen local restaurants served food to families, teachers, students and community members. Organized by sixth-grade teacher and Garden Club advisor Cristina Marzillier, the event brought the community together for a night of music, food and celebration.

“Tonight is not just a celebration of food and community—it is the realization of a dream,” Marzillier said. “It’s a tribute to collaboration and a moment to honor the roots that helped this vision grow.”

Vendors donated tables, linens and an array of food, including sliders, empanadas, pasta, gluten-free dishes and desserts. Guests mingled with chefs and sampled dishes as live music from the Howitt Music Department played.

“This event has not only highlighted the incredible food and talent our town has to offer, but also reinforced what makes Farmingdale truly special—our spirit of togetherness and resilience,” said Superintendent Paul Defendini.

The evening closed with a tribute to retired Farmingdale State College professor Michael Veracka, recognized for his contributions to the garden, which was established in 2017.

The event was supported by local businesses and groups, including the Farmingdale Federation of Teachers, Howitt Middle School staff, PTA, and numerous local restaurants.