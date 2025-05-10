Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Cat sanctuary’s future, new political party and more

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.
Moderate Party launches in Nassau County to reject extremism
A new political party is launching in Nassau County, but it’s not right nor is it left of the political spectrum. It’s moderate.
Oyster Bay residents express concerns about school district transparency, organization
Heated resident opposition to an Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education proposal to eliminate two groundskeeping positions prompted board members to table the motion.
After fire kills Happy Cat Sanctuary founder and 150 cats, a community mourns, legal battle ignites
When a fire broke out in Happy Cat Sanctuary, founder Christopher Arsenault didn’t flee. Instead, he ran back and forth into the flames, carrying as many cats as he could out of the burning home, until he could no longer run back out.
Oyster Bay Day gets a taste of summer for its 5th year
Though it might have been a spring festival, anyone at Saturday’s event could have mistaken the 80-degree day for a summer celebration.
Mother’s Day events on Long Island 2025
This list of Mother’s Day events is sure to include the perfect way to say “I love you” to the woman who deserves it most.