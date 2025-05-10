Quantcast
Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Cat sanctuary’s future, new political party and more

Among the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week is a feature on the tragic fate of Happy Cat Sanctuary.
Courtesy Happy Cat Sanctuary

Here are the top 5 stories of Long Island Press this week.

Moderate Party launches in Nassau County to reject extremism

Dave Kerpen (L.) co-founded the Moderate Party, which seeks to reject political extremism.

A new political party is launching in Nassau County, but it’s not right nor is it left of the political spectrum. It’s moderate.

Oyster Bay residents express concerns about school district transparency, organization

Deputy Superintendent Maureen Raynor, Superintendent Francesco Ianni and Board President Laurie Kowalsky (L. to R.) discuss district restructuring at the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education meeting.

Heated resident opposition to an Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education proposal to eliminate two groundskeeping positions prompted board members to table the motion.

After fire kills Happy Cat Sanctuary founder and 150 cats, a community mourns, legal battle ignites

Christopher Arsenault, founder of Happy Cat Sanctuary, sacrificed his own life to save more than 200 cats from a fire.

When a fire broke out in Happy Cat Sanctuary, founder Christopher Arsenault didn’t flee. Instead, he ran back and forth into the flames, carrying as many cats as he could out of the burning home, until he could no longer run back out.

Oyster Bay Day gets a taste of summer for its 5th year

Oyster Bay crowds

Though it might have been a spring festival, anyone at Saturday’s event could have mistaken the 80-degree day for a summer celebration.

Mother’s Day events on Long Island 2025

mother's day dining

This list of Mother’s Day events is sure to include the perfect way to say “I love you” to the woman who deserves it most.

