Top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week: Cat sanctuary’s future, new political party and more

Among the top 5 stories in Long Island Press this week is a feature on the tragic fate of Happy Cat Sanctuary.

A new political party is launching in Nassau County, but it’s not right nor is it left of the political spectrum. It’s moderate.

Heated resident opposition to an Oyster Bay-East Norwich Board of Education proposal to eliminate two groundskeeping positions prompted board members to table the motion.

When a fire broke out in Happy Cat Sanctuary, founder Christopher Arsenault didn’t flee. Instead, he ran back and forth into the flames, carrying as many cats as he could out of the burning home, until he could no longer run back out.

Though it might have been a spring festival, anyone at Saturday’s event could have mistaken the 80-degree day for a summer celebration.

This list of Mother’s Day events is sure to include the perfect way to say “I love you” to the woman who deserves it most.