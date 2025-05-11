Manhasset’s Max Golubenko dominating on the tennis court this season

Manhasset senior Max Golubenko started the season 13-0 and is a favorite to win the county singles title on May 17-18. Photo credit; Manhasset Athletic Booster Club

The difference may seem subtle, but in the mind of an athlete, it’s enormous.

Last season, Manhasset tennis ace Max Golubenko thought he could hang with the top players in the county. Nursing a back injury and not quite as confident in his game as he could’ve been, the Set senior didn’t have full belief.

“Last year, I felt like maybe I could beat the top guys,” Golubenko said. “This year, I know I can.”

And it’s not just belief that he’s going on; the results bear it out. The hard-hitting senior has dominated at No. 1 singles this year, representing a school that doesn’t normally produce tennis stars.

Golubenko is 13-0 through matches of May 10, crushing all foes in his way.

Golubenko will be a high seed and expected to be a top contender at the annual Nassau County individual tournament, held May 17-18 at Eisenhower Park; if he finishes in the top three there, as he did last year, Golubenko will advance to the state championships, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

“He has the whole game; he’s not just a baseline player, he comes up to the net, everything,” said Manhasset coach Eileen Cuneo. “He takes risks, his shot selection is on point, he’s really having a fantastic year. And he’s worked so hard to get here.”

Golubenko has a heavy, topspin forehand and a pinpoint backhand; he’s been dominating on way to his 13-0 record in singles this season, needing to go the distance (all three sets) in two of his matches.

“I’m mentally and physically stronger in all areas,” he said.

Golubenko first got into tennis as a little kid growing up in Brooklyn, as his older brother by four years, Arie, was always into the sport.

But soccer was equally loved by Max, and so tennis was “a part-time sport” for him, he said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, Arie was constantly asking his sibling to go hit some balls.

The Golubenkos moved to Manhasset when Max was 13, and he knew he either needed to commit to tennis or concentrate solely on soccer.

He chose the racket sport and began training at Robbie Wagner Academy in Glen Cove. (Golubenko now practices at Sportime Port Washington.)

“But I was totally like ‘no, no, no,’ Golubenko said, laughing. “I just didn’t want to play. And now I look back at it like, if I had really started taking tennis seriously then, think how good I could be now.”

Golubenko immediately became Manhasset’s No.1 singles player as a freshman. He struggled to a 6-8 record but gained valuable experience.

Last season during high school competition, he only lost two matches, both defeats coming when Golubenko had to retire with a lower back injury he’d been suffering with.

Heading into the 2024 county tournament, Golubenko said he had low expectations, but he was able to reach the semifinals, losing to rival Ethan Solop of Roslyn in a tight three-set match.

The Manhasset star then won his third-place match to advance to the state tournament for the first time.

There, Golubenko won one match before losing to the eventual finalist.

“I took more positives than negatives at losing in counties and states,” Golubenko said. “I wanted to win, but I learned a lot more. I’m happy that I played well there.”

Cuneo said she sees a newfound maturity in Golubenko this season.

“The competition around here has pushed him, and he’s learned how to set up points and be patient much more this year,” Cuneo said. “He’s really stepped up and learned how to handle every situation this season.”

After he finishes his scholastic career, Golubenko will play at Division III Trinity College in Hartford. He said he received Division I, II and III offers, but felt most comfortable at Trinity.

“Some of the other coaches, they were like, ‘OK, you’ll come here and here’s where you’ll probably play,’ but the Trinity coach (Willy Nelson) explained to me how everything works and really took time with me,” Golubenko said. “He made sure I was comfortable and that meant a lot.”

Now, Golubenko, who said he rarely watches tennis when he’s not playing, hopes to make a splash at states.

“Getting all-state (recognition) would be amazing, finishing in the Top 3,” he said. “Last chance to do it, so I’m trying to go out on top.”