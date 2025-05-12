Jim McCann steps down as head of 1-800-Flowers.com

Jim McCann has stepped down as the CEO of 1-800-Flowers.com

After announcing what the company calls “disappointing” results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter, the CEO of 1-800-Flowers.com has stepped down.

The company announced on Thursday, May 8, that it had a net loss of $178.2 million, which includes a $138.2 million non-cash goodwill and intangible impairment charge between Jan. 1 and March 30. The announcement also said Jim McCann would be passing his CEO duties to Adolfo Villagomez.

“Adolfo’s leadership and vision will be instrumental in transforming our company and ensuring we continue to innovate and connect with our customers on a deeper level,” McCann said.

McCann, a Manhasset native, purchased his first flower shop in Manhattan in the 1970s. In 1986, he purchased the 1-800-Flowers phone number and he has grown the company as its CEO.

McCann had been the CEO since the company was founded until 2016, when he passed the position over to his brother Christopher. Jim returned as the CEO in 2023 after Christopher stepped down for personal health reasons. This will be the first time in the company’s 49-year history that a McCann will not be at the helm.

“With 1-800-Flowers.com’s unique legacy and unrivaled assets, we are one of few companies that have the privilege to be part of the most important moments in our consumers’ lives,” Villagomez said.

The new CEO also said he wants to “hit the ground running.”

Villagomez most recently served as CEO of Progress Residential and has spent time as the president of The Home Depot’s online businesses and chief marketing officer for U.S. Retail.

Villagomez has a master’s degree from Yale and a bachelor’s degree from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México.

“While we are deeply disappointed by the quarterly results, we are steadfast in our commitment to turning this underperformance around,” McCann said.

1-800-Flowers.com has its headquarters at 2 Jericho Plaza in Jericho. There are also several brick-and-mortar locations throughout Nassau County.

The company said Villagomez would assume his position on Monday, May 12.