COBS Bread opens in Plainview

COBS Bread has opened another store in the United States, as the bakery now has a location in Plainview.

The 353 South Oyster Bay Road store opened with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, May 8.

“I am proud to welcome businesses like COBS Bread to our Town where they can flourish and contribute to our suburban quality of life,” Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said at the ceremony.

Andrew Busch is the manager of the Plainview location and a bakery trainer. He has been with the company for over 20 years and said that he came from Australia to the U.S. just a few weeks ago to help with the company’s expansion.

COBS Bread is part of Bakers Delight, an Australian bakery franchise established in 1980. The company has since grown internationally.

COBS Bread has seven active locations in the country. The bakery can be found in Oceanside and Merrick, with an eighth U.S. location expected to open in Carle Place. There is also one store in Westchester and three more in Connecticut.

COBS bakes all of its breads in-house every day. The bakery uses no added preservatives and donates its leftover supply at the end of each night to local charities. The Plainview location donates its leftovers to Our Lady of Mercy, Nassau County Chaplain, Social Ministry SMT, Hicksville United Methodist and the Egyptian Orthodox church, according to Busch.

According to the company’s website, it has kept over $300 million worth of products out of landfills and into the hands of others since 2003.

“If you go into any kind of supermarket, their bread will have preservatives and most of the time they’ll have added sugars as well, and so that’s probably the one big thing that separates us from other places,” Busch said.

Busch highlighted COBS’ wide variety of loafs available to customers, and that the sourdough loaf is the most popular.

The Plainview location opens at 7 a.m. every day. It stays open until 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends.