Council Member Christine Liu to speak at Temple Beth-El

Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will welcome Town of North Hempstead Council Member Christine Liu as guest speaker in honor of Asian-American/Pacific Islander and Jewish Heritage Months on Friday, May 16.

All are welcome to attend the Erev Shabbat worship service and celebrate Lag B’Omer—traditionally marked by joyous festivities, including bonfires, parades and outdoor activities—at 7 p.m. A community Shabbat dinner will precede the service at 5:30 p.m.

Stephanie & the Shabbatones will bring energy, joy and an exciting blend of Jewish and secular music to elevate the prayer experience, which will be followed by a campfire Oneg with s’mores.

“Councilwoman Liu is a prominent leader in Great Neck, and it is an honor to welcome her to our bimah as part of our Civic Leaders Shabbat Speaker Series,” said Temple Beth-El’s Rabbi A. Brian Stoller.

North Hempstead’s first Asian American to be elected to the Town Council immigrated to the U.S. with her family when she was one year old. She earned her undergraduate degree from New York University and her law degree from Regent University in Virginia.

While in law school, Liu interned for the Department of Justice Honors Intern Program. Upon graduation, she was recruited to its Immigration and Naturalization Services Division as assistant chief counsel.

Liu was invited to join the inaugural Nassau County Asian American Advisory Council and North Hempstead’s first Asian American Advisory Board.

The councilwoman has spoken against antisemitism, islamophobia and anti-Asian hate at various rallies and panels for organizations including the Holocaust Museum and Tolerance Center, American Jewish Committee-Long Island, Great Neck Chinese Association, Herricks Chinese Association and Nassau County Asian Advisory Council.

Throughout the year, many guest scholars and civic leaders have spoken on a variety of topics at Temple Beth-El. The community is always invited to hear these fascinating speakers.

Register for dinner at tinyurl.com/TBEMay16.