2 run unopposed for Locust Valley school board

Krystina Tomlinson (L.) and Lindsay Fox (R.) are running for the Locust Valley Board of Education this month.

Two Locust Valley residents are running unopposed for two open Board of Education seats this month, having already worked together on PTA events. Incumbent Krystina Tomlinson and newcomer Lindsay Fox will appear on the ballot. Tomlinson is running for her own seat and Fox is running for Margaret Marchand’s, who is not running for re-election.

Fox said she and Tomlinson have worked together co-chairing events on different committees in the past, and they work well together. She said they are both “do-ers” who are involved in the district.

“We’re very invested in trying to make the district as strong as possible,” she said.

The community will vote for the school budget and Board of Education members on Tuesday, May 20.

Krystina Tomlinson

Tomlinson was appointed to the Board of Education in January, replacing former Trustee Michaele Schaefer after her resignation. At her appointment, Board President Lauren Themis said she had been a member of various school committees and was “well-versed” in the board’s work.

She said her role on the board over the past three months has taught her about the organization’s “behind-the-scenes” work, including budget season.

Tomlinson said she has two students in the district, at the middle and high school, and said having older children has given her a parent’s perspective of each grade level. She said she has been involved as a parent volunteer since her oldest child was a first grader.

Looking forward, Tomlinson said she hopes to bolster student curricula, including reading and writing programs, and improve district facilities. She said she wants to “build upon the strengths” that currently exist in the district.

Lindsay Fox

Fox has lived in the community for 13 years and has two children in the district, including an elementary schooler and a middle schooler.

Fox is currently the co-president of the district’s Elementary Parents’ Council, as well as the co-president of the Coordinated Parents’ Council, which represents each of the district’s five parent councils.

Fox said in her previous roles, she had interacted with the Board of Education in different capacities and that she hopes to continue fostering communications between parents and the Board of Education.

“I think there’s an opportunity to make a very positive relationship between the board of ed and the community,” she said.

Fox said she also hopes to bridge any curriculum gaps that currently exist due to online learning in previous years and bolster programming.