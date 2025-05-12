A scene from the Manhasset Middle School production of “13 Jr.,” the quirky coming of age musical that delighted sold-out audiences.

The Manhasset Middle School put on a production of “13 Jr.” over three sold-out performances from May 2-4 in the Black Box Theater at Manhasset Secondary School.

This quirky, coming of age musical transported audiences from New York to Dan Quayle Middle School in small town Indiana, where they were treated a story of friendship, identity and self-discovery, along with the challenges of fitting in during the awkward time of adolescence.

The cast brought youthful charm and exuberance to the show, singing and dancing with so much energy that the intimate Black Box Theater could hardly contain it.

This exhilarating production of “13 Jr.” was the perfect way to close out a fantastic Manhasset Theater season.