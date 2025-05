Another SCA Fair has come and gone, marking the 72nd annual fund-raiser for Manhasset schools.

The fair was held on Sunday, May 3, at the Munsey Park Elementary School, bringing a day of fun to children and their families.

Festivities included a variety of carnival games, amusement rides, face painting, entertaining performances and food. A variety of booths were featured at the fair, including the SCA Bakery which sold baked goods crafted by more than 50 Manhasset moms.