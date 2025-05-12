Meeting Robert Kravitz: Jericho’s new superintendent

Incoming Superintendent Robert Kravitz will start his new position on July 1.

Incoming Jericho School Superintendent Robert Kravitz didn’t start his career as an educator. He initially attended Rutgers University as a music major but changed his major to business before completing his degree. After earning his bachelor’s, Kravitz said he earned a culinary degree and worked in restaurants for over a decade before he decided to start teaching.

His career path was just one of the topics of conversation’s at Kravitz’s introduction to the Jericho community on Thursday, May 8. At the meet-and-greet, which drew dozens of attendees, he provided information on his background and education philosophy to school staff, students and parents.

Kravitz, who has 20 years of experience and currently serves as the superintendent at the Fort Lee School District in New Jersey, was appointed by the Board of Education on March 31.

Later in his career, Kravitz said he began teaching at a charter school and eventually moved to administrative positions within different New Jersey school districts.

In 2010, Kravitz served as principal of Fort Lee School No. 3, an elementary school that earned a National Blue Ribbon under his leadership. The school earned its second blue ribbon in 2024, under Kravitz’s superintendent leadership.

He also served as superintendent for the Englewood Public School District for six years and the Englewood Cliffs School District for three years.

Drawing on his experience in administration, Kravitz published a book, “Blue Ribbon Story: An Entrepreneur’s Success in Education,” in 2012.

Kravitz said his diverse backgrounds will aid him in the role, as a “well-rounded student” has the opportunity to learn a variety of different subjects.

“You never know where your life is going to lead you,” he said. “Education is the basis of what you need in everything, so that you can become whoever you want to be.”

Kravitz said his educational ideology follows a “triangle theory,” which draws on relationships between the parent, teacher and administration, where the student is at the center of their work.

“Any time you have any weak part of that triangle, you’re missing something,” he said.

Kravitz said all points of the triangle should be engaged in motivating the student to move forward and achieve success.

Kravitz said he’s still eager to learn—whether that be from his colleagues or his students—and see things from new perspectives.

“I like to learn and experience different things,” he said.

Kravitz said he has three children, including two sons, ages 19 and 23, and one daughter, age 16. He said he looks forward to starting his new role in Jericho on July 1.

“I’m excited,” he said. “Every day I wake up, that’s an excitement.”