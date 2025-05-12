Mylestone Home launches real estate platform

Francis Lisner is a Manhasset native with a real estate and sales background. Gregg Siper is a Roslyn native with a construction background. The two have joined forces to form Mylestone Home, a new public real estate listing platform.

Lisner said the platform, which officially launched on Tuesday, May 6, allows builders to upload their properties and to market directly to high-intent buyers while she and Siper can connect them with interested parties. The website launched with seven listings located throughout the region.

Siper has been a builder for 30 years and a custom home luxury builder in the region. Lisner worked at the executive level for multiple real estate companies before becoming a real estate agent herself.

“We come with a strong marketing and sales background and then a strong builder background,” Lisner said. “We kept talking about this need in the market. There are pigeonholes into a one-size-fits-all model that end up hurting the builder where it matters the most.”

Lisner said the business idea started over half a decade ago and that the two have been slowly working behind the scenes to turn Mylsetone Home into a reality.

“We kept having this conversation over and over again, and ultimately we put our money where our mouth is,” Lisner said. “I think that’s something that speaks volumes about the level of commitment and belief that we have in this.”

On the website, users can browse exclusive new construction listings, create a free account to get early access to homes before they hit the market, connect directly with builders for faster and more transparent communication, explore upcoming projects and communities and shop smarter with property presentation that showcases new construction.

The rise of Mylstone Home comes at a time when housing has been a major issue in the region.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan to tackle the state’s 800,000-unit housing shortage by increasing homes by 3% over the next three years around Long Island Rail Road stations, which was opposed throughout Nassau’s three towns The three town supervisors called it an attack on local control and the suburban lifestyle, as they have pushed back at the state’s desire for more zoning regulation.

Hochul has since offered incentives to municipalities that encourage development.

Mylestone Home says it is trying to streamline the homebuying process by empowering consumers to find, compare and connect with builders. Lisner said the platform is beneficial for all parties involved and has a path for future growth.

“We see this being something that benefits not only Long Islanders and our local building community here, but we are very excited at the prospect of expanding to other markets well beyond our local borders that are seeing a lot of new construction growth,” she said.