Two men sentenced 40 years to life for 2023 murder

Two men from Valley Stream were each convicted on April 10 of second-degree murder, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Donnelly said Kyle Matthews and Isaiah Gonzalez were both sentenced on Monday, May 12, to up to 40 years to life in prison.

Donnelly called the murder of Deandre Carter “calculated.”

According to the DA, Carter was at a party on Aug. 21, 2023, that was attended by individuals associated with the Crips street gang in Valley Stream.

Matthews and Gonzalez walked toward a group of partygoers standing outside the entrance of the venue and fired at least eight gunshots from two different .380 caliber pistols, Donnelly said.

Carter, 20, was struck in the left side of his chest, which shattered his rib cage and pierced his heart and left lung. He later succumbed to his injuries, Donnelly said.

An investigation uncovered surveillance video that showed Matthews and Gonzales driving in a Mercedes-Benz to multiple locations roughly 20 minutes before the shooting and additional video showed the same car driving in the vicinity of the shooting, according to Donnelly.