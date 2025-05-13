May 15: Celebrate Chocolate Chip Day with this easy muffin recipe

The story of the chocolate chip is inextricably linked to the invention of the chocolate chip cookie. In the 1930s, Ruth Wakefield, co-owner of the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts, created what would become the first chocolate chip cookie. She chopped a Nestlé semi-sweet chocolate bar into small bits and added them to cookie dough, expecting them to melt. Instead, they held their shape—resulting in a new, delightful texture.

Nestlé saw an opportunity and struck a deal with Wakefield: in exchange for printing her recipe on their packaging, she would receive a lifetime supply of chocolate. Shortly afterward, Nestlé began selling chocolate in the form of small chips or “morsels,” and the chocolate chip was officially born.

Today, chocolate chips come in a wide variety of forms: semi-sweet, milk, dark, white and even specialty flavors like peanut butter, butterscotch and mint. They’re a staple in pantries and have become a crucial ingredient in many dessert recipes.

Why Celebrate Chocolate Chip Day?

Chocolate Chip Day is about more than just indulgence. It’s a chance to appreciate how a small innovation—cutting chocolate into small, convenient pieces—revolutionized baking. Before chips, adding chocolate to recipes meant chopping up bars, which was time-consuming and inconsistent.

The invention of the chocolate chip made baking easier, more consistent and more versatile. Chocolate chips melt just enough to create pockets of sweetness without losing their shape, which is part of what makes cookies gooey and brownies rich. Their portability and ease of use have made them popular not only in baking but also in snacks and breakfast foods.

Fun Ways to Celebrate

Here are a few creative and delicious ways to mark Chocolate Chip Day:

Make a batch of your favorite chocolate chip dessert : Cookies, brownies, muffins or pancakes.

Try chocolate chips in a new way : Melt them for a dip, stir them into yogurt or oatmeal or sprinkle them over popcorn for a sweet-salty snack.

Host a chocolate chip taste test : Compare different types—semi-sweet, dark, milk or flavored varieties.

Share the love : Bring chocolate chip treats to your coworkers, classmates or neighbors.

Get kids involved: Let children measure, pour and stir their own chocolate chip treats—it’s a fun way to teach baking skills.

Whether you bake something fancy or just snack on a handful straight from the bag, Chocolate Chip Day is a sweet, simple way to enjoy one of baking’s most beloved ingredients.

Simple Chocolate Chip Muffin Recipe

Since Chocolate Chip Day is all about versatility, here’s an easy and delicious Chocolate Chip Muffin recipe—perfect for breakfast, dessert or a midday snack.

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup milk

1/3 cup vegetable oil or melted butter

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 to 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips (semi-sweet or milk)

Optional Topping:

A few extra chocolate chips or coarse sugar for sprinkling

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Line a muffin tin with paper liners or lightly grease. Mix dry ingredients: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugars, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Combine wet ingredients: In another bowl, whisk together the milk, oil (or melted butter), eggs and vanilla extract. Stir wet into dry: Pour the wet mixture into the dry ingredients and stir just until combined—do not overmix. Fold in chocolate chips: Gently mix in the chocolate chips. Fill muffin cups: Spoon the batter evenly into the muffin tin, filling each cup about 2/3 full. Sprinkle with extra chips or coarse sugar if desired. Bake for 15–18 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs. Cool for 5 minutes in the pan, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Final Thoughts

National Chocolate Chip Day is a delightful reminder that sometimes the smallest ingredients make the biggest difference. Whether you’re baking, snacking or simply savoring a sweet memory, May 15 is the perfect day to celebrate the power of the chocolate chip. So grab a bag, get creative and treat yourself—you deserve it.