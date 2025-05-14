27 North Shore students excel at the Long Island Math Fair

27 North Shore middle and high schoolers were recognized for their work at this year’s Long Island Math Fair.

North Shore students excelled at the Long Island Math Fair this year, with 26 medals and one honorable mention. Of the district’s 27 middle and high schoolers who attended, all walked away with recognition for their projects.

“The Long Island Math Fair is an incredible event designed to ignite students’ passion for mathematics beyond what they learn in their regular classes,” said Kimberly Mattes, director of mathematics. “It is an avenue for students to delve into unique mathematical topics that go beyond the classroom curriculum. It’s a chance for our top math students to unleash their creativity and explore original mathematical ideas.”

Congratulations to the following students for earning their medals: Charleston Chew, Gold; Rishi Woo, Silver; Oscar Aberg, Gold; James Busching, Bronze; Rohan Chopra, Gold; Rowan Gruszecki, Gold; Nate Horstmann, Bronze; Oliver Koo, Silver; Yarabella Yang, Gold; Augustina He, Gold; Madden Altman, Gold; Kashvi Bhogadi, Gold; Avery DiMeola, Gold; Jonathan Hsi, Gold; John Ricci, Silver; Angelo Scarola, Gold; Anthony Scarola, Gold; Max Colletti, Bronze; Finn Collins, Silver; Jitong (Grace) Lei, Silver; Brynn Paulinski, Bronze; Cecilia Reilly, Gold; David Jable, Bronze; Catherine Perciballi, Gold; Ava Gibstein, Bronze; Ashley Holden, Gold; Seamus Hughes, Honorable Mention.

This year’s research spanned Pure and Applied Mathematics, with topics ranging from higher-dimensional boundaries, graph theory, and infinite sets, to RSA encryption, rainbow optics, computer logic and time-dilation.

“Each student wrote a research paper and created a presentation on their selected topic. Their dedication and commitment to math research is commendable. Congratulations to our Long Island Math Fair participants,” Mattes said.