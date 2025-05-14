Locust Valley’s Ann Monsees nominated for state Teacher of the Year Award

First inspired to teach as an elementary schooler herself, Locust Valley sixth-grade teacher Ann Monsees has now been named a nominee for the state’s Teacher of the Year Award for 2026.

Monsees—the youngest of the six children in her family—said she first became interested in teaching after her oldest sister began her teaching career. Monsees, who was in elementary school when her sister started student teaching, said she admired the work she saw.

When another one of her sisters became a teacher years later, Monsees said she continued to be inspired by the work they did.

“I’ve always been around it. I saw what they did and loved the things that they were creating,” she said.

Now, the three are all teaching in different areas, with one of her sisters in Suffolk and the other one in Florida. She said the three of them share different ideas about classroom management and teaching style.

“When I became a teacher… we all shared ideas, and it was great, to listen to what each person is doing and what works for them,” she said.

And their hard work must pay off, because her sister, Mary, was nominated for Teacher of the Year in Florida, the school said.

Monsees has been with Locust Valley for her entire teaching career. She first joined the district after completing her student teaching there while studying at Adelphi. In her 23 years at the district, she has taught third, fourth, and, now, sixth grade.

“I was lucky enough to start here, and I’m still here 23 years later,” she said.

Monsees said she first became interested in elementary education because it allowed her to explore more than one subject. Using an interdisciplinary approach in her classroom, Monsees said she often uses the arts to explore different curriculum themes, especially in her fourth-grade classroom musical lessons.

“I love the creative part,” she said. “And being able to teach all different subjects.”

Now, Monsees focuses on sixth-grade science and math at the middle school level, but she said she still uses creative approaches to learning. The school said she has been in her sixth-grade classroom for 13 years now.

Throughout her 23-year career, Monsees has seen the growth and implementation of technology in the classroom. While technology changes the “dynamic of the classroom,” she said she has maintained a creative environment.

Earning the award nomination has caused Monsees to reflect on the collaboration and guidance she’s received in her career. Throughout her time at the district, Monsees said she has learned from her sisters, colleagues and school administrators, all of whom have guided her.

“I definitely was humbled by it,” she said.

“Ms. Monsees believes that learning should be engaging, relevant and personalized, and designs innovative lessons that seamlessly integrate real-world problem solving,” said Michael Cestaro, the middle school’s principal.

“Her commitment to her students, their parents and her colleagues is nothing short of inspirational. Her care, compassion and positivity have allowed her to become an invaluable asset to our school community,” he said.

Read More: 2 run unopposed for Locust Valley school board