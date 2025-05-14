Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Newspaper cover

Flip through
the latest issue
Community Events

CEC Health Care celebrates 10 years of helping patients

By Posted on
CEC Health Care is a not-for-profit that helps vulnerable communities. Its staff and partners celebrated that mission at its 10th anniversary dinner.
CEC Health Care is a not-for-profit that helps vulnerable communities. Its staff and partners celebrated that mission at its 10th anniversary dinner.
Courtesy CEC Health Care

CEC Health Care started helping the Long Island community in 2015. Now it’s celebrating its 10th anniversary of helping the people who need it most.

The not-for-profit aims to serve vulnerable populations, especially individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those with serious mental health and substance use concerns. In its 10 years, the organization has expanded its scope of care and serves communities across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

CEC Health Care, including Executive Director Dr. James Dolan, right, honored Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck, center right, and Spectrum Designs CEO Patrick Bardsley, center left, at the 10th anniversary celebration.
CEC Health Care staff, including Executive Director Dr. James Dolan, right, honored Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck, center right, and Spectrum Designs CEO Patrick Bardsley, center left, at the 10th anniversary celebration.Courtesy CEC Health Care

Read also: CEC Health Care: Serving the underserved

The 10th anniversary dinner, at the Milleridge Inn in Jericho, focused on celebrating the organization’s commitment to a patient-centric ethos and caring for people with “excellence and compassion.” The organization’s staff, including Executive Director Dr. James R. Dolan, also took the opportunity to honor those who support that mission: Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck and Patrick Bardsley, CEO and Co-Founder of Spectrum Designs, a nonprofit that employs autistic adults.

CEO and Co-Founder of Spectrum Designs, Patrick Bardsley, was among the CEC Health Care 10th anniversary honorees.
CEO and Co-Founder of Spectrum Designs, Patrick Bardsley, was among the CEC Health Care honorees.Courtesy CEC Health Care

“The sad reality is that so many people with disabilities have poor health care outcomes, largely due to the significant barriers that they face in accessing that care,” Bardsley said upon accepting his award. “So for those fortunate enough to have been accessing the CEC Services these last 10 years, this is really life-changing.”

CEC Health Care’s services include a mental health residential program, various specialized support services and behavioral health treatment services. The group aims to tend to individuals’ unique needs with empathy and expertise. Now, the not-for-profit looks forward to another 10 years of serving that mission.

What better way to celebrate 10 years of CEC Health Care than with cake?
What better way to celebrate 10 years than with cake?Courtesy CEC Health Care

About the Author

More in Community Events

More from our Sister Sites