CEC Health Care celebrates 10 years of helping patients

CEC Health Care started helping the Long Island community in 2015. Now it’s celebrating its 10th anniversary of helping the people who need it most.

The not-for-profit aims to serve vulnerable populations, especially individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and those with serious mental health and substance use concerns. In its 10 years, the organization has expanded its scope of care and serves communities across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The 10th anniversary dinner, at the Milleridge Inn in Jericho, focused on celebrating the organization’s commitment to a patient-centric ethos and caring for people with “excellence and compassion.” The organization’s staff, including Executive Director Dr. James R. Dolan, also took the opportunity to honor those who support that mission: Glen Cove Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck and Patrick Bardsley, CEO and Co-Founder of Spectrum Designs, a nonprofit that employs autistic adults.

“The sad reality is that so many people with disabilities have poor health care outcomes, largely due to the significant barriers that they face in accessing that care,” Bardsley said upon accepting his award. “So for those fortunate enough to have been accessing the CEC Services these last 10 years, this is really life-changing.”

CEC Health Care’s services include a mental health residential program, various specialized support services and behavioral health treatment services. The group aims to tend to individuals’ unique needs with empathy and expertise. Now, the not-for-profit looks forward to another 10 years of serving that mission.