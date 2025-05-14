Quantcast
Roslyn

Flags for first graders at Roslyn elementary schools

Steven McManus with first-graders at Roslyn's Heights Elementary School.
On May 12th and 13th, first graders at Heights and Harbor Hill elementary schools attended the Flags for First Graders program.

The Flags for First Graders program educates young learners on the history, respect, and protocol of the American flag.

The event featured guest speaker Steven McManus — a security aide from Roslyn Middle School — who engaged students with an informative and lively talk about the history and symbolism of the American flag.

Students listened attentively as McManus shared stories about the flag’s origins, its evolution through history and its significance as a national symbol. Each student went home with their very own mini-American flag.

