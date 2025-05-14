Levittown shines a spotlight on science and the arts

Levittown School District arts and science students were recognized at the most recent board of education meeting

More than 130 students were recognized for their achievements in art, music and science at the Levittown Board of Education meeting on May 7. Administrators and board trustees celebrated successes in valued programs that provide students with a well-rounded education.

Music students were honored for their selection to the Nassau Music Educators Association’s All-County music festival and Long Island String Festival Association ensembles. This year, 89 students in the band, chorus and orchestra represented Levittown at regional concerts.

Wisdom Lane’s eighth-grade Science Olympiad team was recognized for its third-place finish at the state level, along with its 22nd consecutive appearance at the state tournament. Students from Jonas E. Salk Middle School’s Science Olympiad team who placed in the top five in their respective events at the regional level were honored.

General Douglas MacArthur High School students were recognized for their achievements on the Science Olympiad team and in their science research.

Several students have participated in science competitions and had their research published. The captains of Division Avenue High School’s Science Olympiad team were on hand to celebrate this season’s success, which included medals at the regional competition and an invitation to the state tournament.

Two art students were celebrated for having their work selected for the 29th annual Long Island’s Best Young Artist exhibit at the Heckscher Museum – Shayna Troyanovsky from Division Avenue and Paige Wells from MacArthur.