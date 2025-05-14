Levittown Community Council leads Earth Day cleanup

Each year, the Levittown Community Council holds an Earth Day Cleanup event. Students from Levittown schools, under the leadership of district social worker Joann Medina, and members of the Levittown Community Council came together on Saturday, April 26, to clean up parts of Levittown that needed some spring sprucing.

More than 35 students and their parents came out to help, and the results were an example of Levittown Pride and Unity in the Community– the Levittown Community Council’s slogan.

Student members of the Division Ave. High School Key Club and Wisdom Lane Middle School Key Club and Students Against Drunk Driving joined with Council members to clean up a variety of community parks and lots in the Levittown School District area.

The Earth Day Cleanup is an annual event sponsored by the Levittown Community Council that covers community parks and lots in the Levittown School District area.

For information on joining the Council and upcoming events, contact the Council at levittowncouncil@yahoo.com and check out its activities at https://www.facebook.com/LevittownCommunityCouncilInc/