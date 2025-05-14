Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling to step down in October

Northwell Health’s Michael Dowling (L.) will step down as CEO in October and Dr. John D’Angelo (R.) will take over the position.

Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling, who has been involved in the healthcare system since its origins and served as its leader over the past 23 years, will be stepping down in October, Northwell announced Wednesday, May 14.

“It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead Northwell through a period of unprecedented growth and clinical transformation that has enabled our team members to make a meaningful difference and improve the lives of the tens of millions of patients and families who we’ve cared for over the last 25 years,” Dowling said in a statement.

Dowling will step down from his role on Oct. 1 and transition to a role as CEO emeritus. This position will be advisory to the healthcare system.

“Mr. Dowling’s transition marks the end of an extraordinary tenure characterized by significant growth, industry innovation, and a steadfast commitment to enhancing health for all,” Northwell Health wrote in a press release. “Over the past two decades, his visionary leadership has transformed Northwell from a network of Long Island-based hospitals into one of the nation’s ten largest health systems, renowned for its clinical, academic, and research excellence.”

Dr. John D’Angelo will replace Dowling as Northwell’s CEO in October. The healthcare system’s board of trustees unanimously selected him.

“The Northwell Board of Trustees is enormously grateful for Michael Dowling’s extraordinary tenure, and we are delighted to name Dr. D’Angelo as our next CEO,” said board Chair Margaret Crotty. “Dr. D’Angelo is an experienced administrator, leading a region that itself would rank among the country’s largest health systems. He is a trusted mentor for so many Northwell leaders; a respected manager who inspires his team to consistently drive results; and a strategic leader who deploys technology toward the best health outcomes. John clearly stood out among an impressive slate as the best person to bring Northwell into a new era of care.”

D’Angelo, a 25-year employee of Northwell and its executive vice president of the central region, started as an emergency medicine physician at Glen Cove Hospital. He previously served as Northwell’s senior vice president of its Emergency Medicine service line.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected to succeed Michael Dowling as Northwell president and CEO. I am committed to build on his unparalleled legacy and vision that grew Northwell from a Long Island-based health system into a regional and national health care leader,” D’Angelo said in a statement. “Health care is a calling. Every minute of every day, we have an opportunity to change someone’s life for the better, and I look forward to leading our more than 100,000 team members who contribute to this critically important mission. Together, we will continue advancing better health for all.”

Dowling has served as Northwell’s CEO and president for more than 20 years, but his involvement with the healthcare system dates back to its origins in the early 1990s.

Dowling is credited with overseeing the healthcare system’s growth, ushering Northwell Health to become New York’s first integrated health system in 1992.

Over his time with Northwell, Dowling has overseen its growth from its establishment through the 1997 merger with LIJ Medical Center and its growth into the health system it is today.

Noteworthy moments in Northwell’s history that Dowling oversaw included its advancement into Manhattan with its takeover of Lenox Hospital, the creation of the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine with Hofstra University, enduring through the global COVID-19 pandemic and its recent expansion into Connecticut as it merges with Nuvance.

Dowling was notable for his approach in addressing social issues through healthcare, including environmental sustainability and gun violence, which he has said directly impact health.

He said Northwell will be in good hands under its new leadership.

“In Dr. D’Angelo, the Board of Trustees has selected a tremendous leader who will lead Northwell to greater heights,” Dowling said. “John is someone who understands and champions Northwell’s unique and differentiated culture, and his clinical and operational acumen, coupled with skills as a decisive and collaborative leader, will enable Northwell to raise the bar on the quality of care we deliver to the communities we serve in New York and Connecticut. I look forward to partnering with Dr. D’Angelo in the coming months to help ensure a seamless transition to what will be an exciting new chapter in the 33-year history of Northwell.”