Rough Riders to return for Roosevelt celebration in Oyster Bay

The Friends of Sagamore Hill and Town of Oyster Bay will present a Rough Riders reenactment in Roosevelt Park (Photo courtesy of the Town of Oyster Bay)

The Town of Oyster Bay, in partnership with the Friends of Sagamore Hill and Theodore Roosevelt Association, announce that the nation’s largest Theodore Roosevelt Celebration will take place on Saturday, May 31 and Sunday, June 1 as the Rough Riders return to Oyster Bay’s Roosevelt Park, alongside real life descendants for a reunion and symposium.

“What better way to celebrate the American spirit in advance of Independence Day than seeing history come alive as the Rough Riders and Theodore Roosevelt visit the place he called home, the hamlet of Oyster Bay,” said Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “This is a great opportunity for residents of all ages to step back in time and learn more about the Rough Riders, their skills and how they helped advance America’s profile around the globe.”

On Saturday, May 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Boots and Saddles Productions and the Island Long Riders will perform the following at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park:

Photo Opportunities with Generals Theodore Roosevelt and Joseph Wheeler reenactors

Rough Riders on Horses

Living History Camp with Campfire Cooking Demonstrations

Cavalry Saber Performances & Mounted Shooting Show

Gilded Age Historic Carriage Display

Historical Tintype Photography Presentation by Bodor Tintype Studio

On Sunday, June 1 from 11:00 am. to 3:00 p.m., a symposium will take place at town hall, located at 54 Audrey Avenue in Oyster Bay, for history buffs. The first Rough Rider Reunion since 1968, descendants from the 1st U.S.V. Cavalry and Spanish American War will gather to participate in discussions with:

Jeff Heatley: a preeminent historian on the Rough Riders, and author of “Bully: Colonel Theodore Roosevelt, The Rough Riders, and Camp Wikoff”

Seth Isaacson: a leading firearms historian from Rock Island Auctions and Contestant on a History Channel show featuring all the Historical Firearms of the Rough Riders and Spanish American War.

Pat Falci: an actor and historian from the 1997 Movie “The Rough Riders.”

Sue Sarna: head curator of the New Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, and longtime Sagamore Hill head curator

Clay Risen: New York Times journalist and author of “The Crowded Hour” discussing Theodore Roosevelt, the Rough Riders, and the Dawn of the American Century

“We are so pleased to partner with the Friends of Sagamore Hill and Theodore Roosevelt Association to welcome home our most famous resident, President Theodore Roosevelt, along with the Rough Riders,” said Town Clerk Richard LaMarca. “Join us for this free family-fun day in Oyster Bay.”

For more information on this History Comes Alive celebration, please visit www.oysterbaytown.com/roughridersreunion