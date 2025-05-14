Town receiver advises late school taxpayers of last chance

To assist property owners who missed the May 12 deadline for paying their 2024-2025 school taxes, Town of Oyster Bay Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey Pravato reminds residents that they can still pay the bill by June 2 with a New York State mandated 2% late payment penalty while avoiding additional interest and fees from accruing on their property.

Late payers who did not receive a second notification with a delinquent tax bill should immediately contact Receiver Pravato’s office at (516) 624-6400.

Payments postmarked after June 2 cannot be accepted since the collection warrant will have expired. Those payments must be sent to the Nassau County Treasurer at 1 West St., Mineola, NY 11501.

In September, the Nassau County Treasurer will be mailing notices to all property owners with taxes in arrears. Receiver Pravato advises homeowners who fall under those circumstances to contact the Nassau County Treasurer at (516) 571-2090 to determine the amount due. They may also visit the Treasurer’s office at 1 West St. in Mineola.

Pravato said, “Taxpayers in the Town of Oyster Bay are already paying some of the highest school taxes in the nation, and I want to make sure that our residents do not pay more out of pocket than they have to.”