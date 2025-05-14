Tribute & Honor Foundation donates over $1K to CEC Health Care

Veterans, police officers, city officials and supporters gathered at the Tribute and Honor Foundation’s check presentation to CEC Health Care

The Tribute and Honor Foundation presented a check for over $1,100 to CEC Health Care in support of its veteran-focused mental health programs.

The funds were raised in collaboration with Glen Cove Police Officers and U.S. Navy veterans Derek and Owen Valance, who completed the 22 PTSD Awareness Challenge, a 22-mile kayak journey designed to bring visibility to post-traumatic stress disorder affecting veterans.

“This was about far more than a kayak challenge,” said Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, president of the Tribute and Honor Foundation. “It was about showing up for those whose needs are often unseen. We are deeply grateful to Officers Derek and Owen Valance, whose courage brings honor to Glen Cove and inspiration to others.”

The check donation ceremony, which was held on May 6, was organized by the City of Glen Cove, Glen Cove Police Department, Glen Cove PBA, and CEC Health Care.

“We are so proud of Officers Derek and Owen Valance—not only for their daily service in Glen Cove, but for their dedication to making a difference beyond their call of duty,” said Mayor Pam Panzenbeck. “Their commitment to raising awareness about PTSD and supporting fellow veterans is truly commendable.”

“As former military and current law enforcement officers, Derek and Owen fully understand the urgency of PTSD awareness,” said Police Chief William Whitton in a statement. “Their commitment speaks volumes.”

The officers have already committed to participating in the 2025 22 PTSD Awareness Challenge.

For more about the Tribute and Honor Foundation, visit www.tributeandhonorfoundation. org and for more on CEC Health Care’s work, visit www.cechealthcare.com.