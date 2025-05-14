Webinar: Small businesses learn how to power up savings with PSEG Long Island’s EV program

Small businesses on Long Island have an opportunity to drive customer engagement and cut costs with PSEG Long Island’s electric vehicle (EV) incentive programs.

At a recent webinar hosted by Schenps Media, the parent company of Long Island Press, Paul DiBenedetto, the electric vehicle program manager for PSEG Long Island, walked attendees through the benefits of installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure and electrifying business fleets. Long Island is currently leading the state in electric car adoption, with over 75,000 electric vehicles already on the road, he said.

“There’s money on the table,” DiBenedetto said, explaining that PSEG Long Island offers financial incentives of up to $370,000 for DC fast chargers and $30,000 for Level 2 chargers. More than 1,000 EV chargers have already been installed through the utility’s Make Ready program.

Offering electric vehicle charging can attract customers, extend visits, and boost revenue, DiBenetto said.

“Maybe they weren’t making as much money on the charges themselves, but they were making it through the products and services that they sold,” he added.

Businesses that rely on delivery or service vehicles can reduce fuel and maintenance costs by switching to electric, DiBenetto said. PSEG Long Island offers free fleet advisory services and tools to help businesses assess their return on investment.

Businesses and developers interested in getting started can visit psegliny.com/goelectric for more information.