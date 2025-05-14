Zucker School of Medicine celebrates the Class of 2025

The Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell graduated 106 new physicians and scientists at its 11th commencement ceremony at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex at Hofstra University on Monday, May 12,

The commencement was presided over by Susan Poser, president of Hofstra University, along with David L. Battinelli, Deborah and Lawrence Smith Dean of the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, and executive vice president and physician-in-chief at Northwell Health, serving as Master of Ceremonies.

“We here at the Zucker School of Medicine believe a career in medicine is like no other. We have strived to create a culture of learning, respect, passion, professionalism and excellence for you to carry forward and continue defining the reputation of our school,” Battinelli said, reflecting on this milestone. “Up to his point, you are every bit as accomplished and successful as any other class. However, now it’s up to you to prove it to everyone because being the best means forever, throughout your entire career. So, look forward to proving you are the best class we have ever had.”

Wayne J. Riley, president of The State University of New York Downstate Health Sciences University, delivered the commencement keynote. During the ceremony, Riley also received an honorary degree from Hofstra University. Riley is known for his advocacy against systemic racism in academic medicine and efforts to address health disparities.

“Your curiosity, your rigor, your devotion to discovering peace are gifts to all of us; they shape the very scaffolding of scientific advancement. You have all grown, balancing books and bedside, science and soul, precision and patience and now I challenge you to do more,” Riley said. “Whether you go on to the lab, shape policy, teach the next generation or discover the next life-changing therapy, you all share this mission to alleviate suffering and extend and elevate life for all. You’re ready. You have grown through grit and are ready to be more than physicians, but to be healers of people, helpers of humanity and partners of hope.”

The Class of 2025 is a diverse group consisting of 98 MDs, one PhD, four MD/PhDs, and three joint degree recipients, including one MD/MPH and two MD/OMS students. Christopher Copeland, who is also a member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society, was chosen by his classmates to speak at commencement. Copeland reminisced about when the class began medical school, reminding them that they triumphed over the challenges of the pandemic.

“I recall when we began medical school in the summer of 2021. We came on campus during orientation, each of us getting to know 100 new smiling faces. As COVID-19 cases began to rise, those smiles were covered with surgical masks by the time we started classes,” Copeland said. “Our faces may have been obscured but that didn’t quench the warmth and welcome that began to spring from our new little community of medical students. Now, as we all go our separate ways, I look forward to all the times our paths cross in the future, knowing it will rekindle some of that love and respect I feel for each of you now.”

Copeland encouraged his fellow graduates to remain steadfast in their dedication to their patients and remember that their work is not individualistic but collectivist and that they thrive when respecting one another and working together.

“Recognize that we are collectively stronger and wiser because of our differences. The seeds planted here, at the Zucker School of Medicine, will continue to grow in the days, weeks and years to come,” Copeland said. “Own your intentions, own your impact and when the going gets rough, turn to each other.”

Graduates from the Zucker School of Medicine’s Class of 2025 have matched into 21 specialties at institutions across 17 states.