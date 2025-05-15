Herricks Carnival returns for 25th weekend of summer fun

Those looking for their first carnival of the summer are in luck – The annual Herricks Carnival is set to return for its 25th year.

Community members can visit the Herricks Community Center from Thursday, May 29, to Sunday, June 1, for one of the season’s first summer carnivals, organized by the Herricks Community Fund.

“It’s a very safe, happy, friendly environment, and it supports the Herricks Community Fund and everything that we do to support the community,” said Gary Davis, the co-vice president of the fund, which is a nonprofit that supports educational programs, projects and academic enrichment and community initiatives in the district.

Carnival attendees will see a wide range of fair food, like funnel cakes, cotton candy, candied apples, homemade lemonade, sausage and peppers, fan-favorite carnival games and over a dozen classic carnival rides across the weekend.

“There will be all types of typical carnival foods and drinks and beverages and snacks and sweets and everything to make it an enjoyable event,” Davis said. “We have adult rides, we have kiddy rides. We have games for people of all ages.”

The carnival will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Entrance to the festival is free until 8 p.m., at which point a $5 voucher will be required. However, festival-goers will need a ticket or wristband at any time of the day if they want to try out the collection of over a dozen carnival rides across the event.

Wristbands, which allow unlimited ride access, are currently on presale for $25. They can be purchased online or at the Herricks Community Fund office until 5 p.m. on May 29. 50% of presale proceeds will go to the Herricks Community Fund, which will dedicate the funds to district needs.

After 5 p.m. on May 29, tickets will cost $35 through the rest of the day Thursday and $40 for the rest of the weekend. At that point, all proceeds will benefit the carnival operator, Dreamland Amusement.

Those looking to just try out a few rides can buy a single ride ticket for $1.50, 20 tickets for $32 or 50 tickets for $62.

Davis and Williston Park Mayor Paul Ehrar, the community fund’s co-president, emphasized the carnival’s safety. Alongside carnival-specific security, they said Nassau County Police Department officers and a Garden City Park Fire Department ambulance and personnel would have a presence at the event.

“It is a very safe and secure environment,” Davis said. “People have no fear when they come to our carnival.”

He encouraged families to come out and ring in the summer.

“It’s a great event, enjoyable and has lots of variety,” Davis said. “It’s a great family event. There’s kids in strollers, older kids, middle school kids, high school kids. There’ll be a lot of local kids coming down.”

Alcohol, backpacks and unaccompanied minors are not permitted at the carnival.