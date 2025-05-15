Monarch Nature: An inside look at the best spa party of 2025

Voters named Monarch Nature the Best Spa Party of 2025 — and it’s not hard to see why.

In the era of self-care and mindfulness, one Long Island business has an approach that combines creativity and peacefulness for a unique healing experience. Monarch Nature’s Sip and Scents workshops, which blends DIY aromatherapy with the tasting of herbal tea, has received the 2025 Best of Long Island award for Best Spa Party.

With inspiration from soothing tea ingredients, essential oils like peppermint, ginger and chamomile are offered to uplift guests. This, paired with a cup of tea, invites a moment of relaxation, reflection and connection amongst a hectic life.

Since 2019, Denise Rafkind-Moyano has found a passion for helping people decompress from their busy lives. She is a reiki master practitioner, certified aromatherapist and certified sound healer. One of her main goals is to raise money for monarch butterflies that are at risk of going extinct.

“Everybody’s going through something in their life and you need to have time to unwind, relax, take care of yourself,” said Rafkind-Moyano.

Starting this business was a result of something personal that Rafkind-Moyano experienced: losing both of her parents within a four month time period. She went to grief counseling and acupuncture to help her healing process and soon created a career of her own out of it. She began studying reiki and aromatherapy, following a path that led her to become a certified aromatherapist and reiki practitioner.

Coming from a background in advertising for 25 years, she wanted to shift to helping people in a different way and started Monarch Nature. She now continues to strive to take a weight off of people’s shoulders.

“Everybody’s different and some people can’t be rushed to, you know, heal and go through certain things, but I feel like I have patience and compassion and genuine care for just trying to help people,” said Rafkind-Moyano.

Rafkind-Moyano doesn’t just do spa parties — she does events for bridal showers and charity events. She posts many of these events on her website and social media pages.

“I do a lot of collaborations with other local businesses, like Third Season Yoga; we do yoga and sound healing, we do sound healing and a medium,” Rafkind-Moyano said. “So you could book anything and tailor it to your needs.”

Whether you need a nice, chill girls’ night, a fun activity for your wedding party or something to inspire your next event, Rafkind-Moyano can tailor her skills to bring relaxation and peace to every guest.

“It all starts with a conversation and what people need and what they’re looking for, and then together we could figure out the best approach,” said Rafkind-Moyano. “Some people might just want to come and try a group event and see what they think and socialize.”

Monarch Nature’s workshops and events are designed to leave attendees feeling more grounded and lighter as they go about their day. People can go to the workshops, book a one-on-one session or for a personal event to grow in personal wellness.

Monarch Nature’s Best of Long Island-winning Sip and Scents workshops help to remind Long Islanders that self care is important to nourishing our body, minds and souls.

