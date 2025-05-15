Town of Oyster Bay honors Women of Distinction

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and members of the Town Board hosted a special ceremony to recognize women who have significantly given back to our communities. This year’s ceremony recognized 12 ‘Women of Distinction’ who live and work throughout the town.

“These extraordinary women all have outstanding qualities and have truly made our town a better place,” Saladino said. “Together with my colleagues on the Town Board, we salute these outstanding residents for giving back to the charities, our hometown and the neighbors they love so much.”

“All of our honorees have gone above and beyond in their communities,” Council Member Maier, a member of the Women of Distinction Committee, said. “These women have an inspiring story to tell, and while their backgrounds are different, they all have one thing in common – they don’t do what they do looking for accolades. All our honorees should take pride in their great achievements as they are true role models in their various fields and communities.”

The 12 honorees are Barbara Groff of Syosset, Carol Kennedy of Bayville, Kasturie Roth of Locust Valley, Antigone Argyriou of Glen Head, Zuleima Trujillo of North Massapequa, Judy Walter of the Bethpage and South Farmingdale area, Taylor Alleto of Sea Cliff, Lorraine Stanton of Farmingdale, Dina Ditrano of Glenwood Landing, Nancy Zuch of Hicksville, Juliana Terian of Westbury and Valerie Thomas of Massapequa.