Rite Aid, the nationwide pharmacy, has filed for bankruptcy again and will now shutter all of its stores, including 18 on Long Island.

While it seeks to close all of its stores, locations can also be sold and operated under new ownership.

Locations set to be closed or sold in Nassau County are in Great Neck, Massapequa Park, North Bellmore, Port Washington, Rockville Centre and Westbury.

“For more than 60 years, Rite Aid has been a proud provider of pharmacy services and products to our loyal customers,” Rite Aid Chief Executive Officer Matt Schroeder said in a statement. “While we have continued to face financial challenges, intensified by the rapidly evolving retail and healthcare landscapes in which we operate, we are encouraged by meaningful interest from a number of potential national and regional strategic acquirors. As we move forward, our key priorities are ensuring uninterrupted pharmacy services for our customers and preserving jobs for as many associates as possible.”

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy on May 5 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. The company is seeking to sell its prescriptions, pharmacy, front-end inventory and other assets through the Chapter 11 filing, according to court documents.

This is the second time Rite Aid has filed for bankruptcy, previously filing in 2023 when they shuttered stores and sold more than 6,000 stores to Walgreens.

The company said in a press release that customers can still utilize Rite Aid services in person and online during the bankruptcy process. However, it will be working out how to transition customers to other pharmacies, including selling customers’ prescription records to other pharmacies.

There is no closure date scheduled, but the sale or closure of all stores is anticipated to occur over the next few months. The company said it will not be buying new merchandise, excluding necessary products, as it prepares for closures or new ownership, meaning customers should anticipate shelves getting barer and barer.

“I will be forever grateful to our thousands of associates for their commitment to Rite Aid and its mission, and I thank our entire team – from store associates to corporate employees – for their dedication to our customers and our company,” Schroeder said. “With their support, we have played a critical role in supporting the healthcare needs of countless Americans across the communities that we are honored to serve.”