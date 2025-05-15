Things to do on Long Island this weekend include a comedy show from Impractical Jokers’ James ‘Murr’ Murray.

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

CELEBRATION OF BOBBY DARIN

The Jazz Loft will be celebrating the life and music of the legendary crooner with a book signing, two shows featuring his music, and a new exhibit of memorabilia, which includes his gold record for Splish Splash.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook, thejazzloft.org

May 15-17.

SOUTH PACIFIC

This classic musical is set during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice.

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport, engemantheater.com

$86. May 15-June 29.

KANE BROWN

This country hitmaker continues his meteoric rise with a tour highlighting his chart-topping singles and new music from Different Man. The High Road Tour.

UBS Arena, Belmont Park, 2400 Hempstead Tpke. ubsarena.com

$50-$290. 7 p.m. May 16.

JAMES “MURR” MURRAY

The comedian and Impractical Jokers star brings his offbeat humor and wild storytelling to audiences nationwide on The Errors Tour.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$35-$65. 7 p.m. May 16.

JON ANDERSON & THE BAND GEEKS

The former lead singer of Yes will perform the prog rock band’s epics, classics, and more.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$31-$131. 8 p.m. May 16.

STEVE HYTNER

This comic received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Kenny Bania on the long-running hit Seinfeld.

Governor’s Comedy Club, 90 Division Ave., Levittown, govs.com

$31-$75.95. 8 p.m. May 16, 7 p.m. May 17.

SCREAMWALKERS

Huntington-based director Sean Quincy King will participate in a Q&A after the screening.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 1 p.m. May 17.

FOGHAT

Their enduring appeal, dynamic performances, and dedication to their craft ensure that they remain a beloved fixture in the rock ‘n’ roll world, continuing to create and share timeless tracks as “Slow Ride,” “Fool for the City,” and “Drivin’ Wheel” with fans old and new.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$63-$93.8 p.m. May 17.

ZEBRA

Rock out to the hometown heroes — best known for their 1983 hit “Tell Me What You Want” — on their 50th anniversary tour with opener Meanstreak.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, thetheatreatwestbury.com

$36-$139. 8 p.m. May 17.

CRADLE-CON

Long Island’s nonprofit comic, collectible, and pop culture convention, built by fans for fans.

Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Garden City, cradleofaviation.org

$12-$45. May 17-18.

MARTHA TRACHTENBERG

Trachtenberg was a founding member of the Buffalo Gals, the first all-woman bluegrass band, back in the mid-1970s, aka the dawn of time.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall Of Fame, 97 Main St, Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission. 3 p.m. May 18.

WU HAN, CHAD HOOPES, and DAVID FINCKEL

The chamber music program includes works by Tartini, Mozart, Mendelssohn, and Smetana.

Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville, tillescenter.org

3 p.m. May 18.

RICHARD KIND

A conversation with the actor who played Bing Bong in Inside Out, Uncle Arthur in Hereafter and currently has a recurring role in Only Murders in The Building will host a meet-and-greet with photo ops.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$53-$93. 7 p.m. May 18.

FRANK TURNER

The British singer-songwriter returns on his sooo tour. Opening are Dave Hause and Katacombs.

Amityville Music Hall, 198 Bwy., Amityville, amh.live

$41. 6:30 p.m. May 20.

